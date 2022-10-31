Monday Cannon Fodder: matchweek recap

It always a fun weekend in the Premier League when the results aren’t chalk. And they definitely weren’t chalk this weekend. It was a darn good weekend for Arsenal, too, spoiled only by the rotten Cherries going sour in the second half to Spurs. But they picked up points on several top four rivals. To the recap.

Leicester City 0 - Manchester City 1

City did not look nearly as formidable with Erling Haaland out with a foot problem. Imagine that. The dude who has scored 17 goals is important to his team. I continue to think that Leicester City will eventually be fine this year.

Newcastle 4 - Aston Villa 0

Newcastle are quite good, sadly. That’s all I’m going to say about that because I’d rather avoid a Halloween bonesaw.

Bournemouth 2 - Tottenham 3

At 50 minutes, the score was 2-0 to the Cherries. Spurs scored three in just over 30 minutes to nick the points. It could have been a better weekend for the Gunners, alas.

Brighton 4 - Chelsea 1

The Seagulls beat the Blues. Comprehensively. Graham Potter did not have an answer for Roberto De Zerbi’s tactical adjustments. It looks as if Chelsea’s problems may have run deeper than Thomas Tuchel. There’s also a possibility that Brighton were particularly up to beat the coach who walked out on them a few weeks ago.

Crystal Palace 1 - Southampton 0

An important result for Patrick Vieira’s men to climb out of the bottom half and inch into the top. As I’ve said, they’re a different team home and away. This weekend’s match was at home. They won.

Brentford 1 - Wolves 1

Diego Costa earned himself a straight red card for headbutting Ben Mee. He’ll miss the match against Arsenal in a week and a half as a result.

Fulham 0 - Everton 0

I wish I had saved myself 90 minutes of my life. I could have spent it watching paint dry, which would have been more interesting than this match.

Leeds United 2 - Liverpool 1

Liverpool lost at Anfield for the first time in more than a year. Virgil van Dijk lost his first Premier League match at Anfield in his Liverpool career. And Leeds earned the win. They went toe-to-toe with the Reds. Jurgen Klopp has no midfield.

Manchester United 1 - West Ham 0

David Moyes has still never won at Old Trafford as a visitor. It’s a real bummer that Manchester United beat Arsenal. That match may turn out to have been United’s best performance of the season. They’re incredibly inconsistent and easily capable of a thoroughly mediocre performance. Sadly, the Gunners caught them extremely motivated.