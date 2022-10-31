Arsenal Women 3-1 West Ham: Gunners come back to set new WSL record

Arsenal Women have set a new WSL record for consecutive wins, after beating West Ham 3-1. The Gunners, who conceded for the first time this season, had to come from behind to win, but second half goals from Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum gave Arsenal the win after Jordan Nobbs equalized in the first half.

West Ham have been fast starters in the league, and they were the faster starters at Meadow Park. Dagný Brynjarsdóttir, West Ham’s top scorer, easily beat Kim Little at a corner but headed straight at Manuela Zinsberger. Brynjarsdóttir, in truth, ought to have done better.

Brynjarsdóttir would then have the ball in the Arsenal net—twice. The first time, she was judged to have fouled Little, again from a corner. The second time, the goal counted. Steph Catley’s backpass was wayward, hit the post and rebounded to Brynjarsdóttir, who kicked it onto her knee beyond the despairing grasp of a backpedalling Zinsberger. It was a bizarre way for Arsenal to concede their first goal of the season, and one of their own making.

Things went from bad to worse, as Arsenal lost Kim Little, who, after a 50-50 challenge, hobbled off the pitch, eventually requiring a stretcher. Jordan Nobbs came on, and immediately had an impact. From a corner, the ball came to Nobbs, who sweetly thwacked her shot into the bottom corner to level the scores.

Arsenal have been very effective on set pieces, and it was a set piece that gave Arsenal the lead. Catley’s floated ball was met by Blackstenius, who tapped home from close range to give Arsenal the lead.

Frida Maanum, who started again in place of Vivianne Miedema, started and finished the move for the third. Her long ball found Blackstenius, who struggled to completely control the ball, and had to work it back to Nobbs. Nobbs’ whipped cross was taken down by Caitlin Foord, who didn’t strike first time, but instead passed back to McCabe, who crossed for the on-rushing Maanum, who headed home to make it 3-1 and put the game beyond doubt.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): 1. Zinsberger; 16. Maritz (Wienroither 71’), Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Wälti, Little (Nobbs 40’); Mead, Maanum, Foord (Hurtig 70’); Blackstenius (Miedema 70’)

Goals: Brynjarsdóttir 35’; Nobbs 42’, Blackstenius 53’, Maanum 70’