Arsenal Women vs West Ham United: match preview

Arsenal host West Ham United in the Women’s Super League, looking to break the league’s record of consecutive wins. Arsenal, who hold the record with 12 straight wins, having also won 12 straight in 2018, have also kept a record of consecutive clean sheets, with 10. West Ham, flying high in the league with 3 wins from 5 games, will offer a threat, especially with the midfielder Dagný Brynjarsdóttir, who is joint-second in the league with 3 goals.

West Ham last played Arsenal on the final day of last season’s campaign, with the Gunners running out 2-0 winners. Shortly after the match, West Ham confirmed that manager Olli Harder had left the club, with his assistant, former West Ham men’s left back (among other clubs) Paul Konchesky taking over.

Bryjarsdóttir, whose aerial presence will be dangerous from crosses and set pieces, is not the only threat. West Ham have also secured the French forward Viviane Asseyi, who joined from Bayern Munich, with former Arsenal player Lisa Evans another threat to Arsenal’s defence. West Ham did utilize a back 3 against Chelsea, but with some injury issues, they will most likely be forced to use a back 4. All of West Ham’s 7 league goals have come in the first half—they are fast starters.

Team news:

Jonas Eidevall made 7 changes to the team ahead of Thursday’s 3-1 win against Zurich in the Women’s Champions League. Lia Wälti, nursing a foot problem, was an unused sub, while Laura Wienroither missed out with a cold. Both should be back in contention. Further up the pitch, Vivianne Miedema started, as Arsenal’s centre forward, though she dropped back to her favoured 10 role after Stina Blackstenius was brought on. Miedema and Frida Maanum is one of the competitive places in the team, though Jordan Nobbs scored, having started as the #10 on Thursday. Manu Zinsberger, rested on Thursday, should return to the team.

Key player:

Frida Maanum has taken Vivianne Miedema’s #10 position. One thing that Maanum has brought has been outstanding off the ball movement and running from deep, adding another dimension to Arsenal’s attack. West Ham will have a slightly makeshift central defensive pairing, and Maanum could take full advantage attacking those spaces with secondary runs from deep.

Predicted XI (4231): 1. Zinsberger; 26. Wienroither, 3. Wubben-Moy, 7. Catley, 15. McCabe; 10. Little, 13. Wälti; 9. Mead, 12. Maanum, 19. Foord; 11. Miedema

Substitutes: 18. Marckese (GK), 5. Beattie, 8. Nobbs, 16. Maritz, 17, Hurtig, 23. Iwabuchi, 25. Blackstenius, 59. Agyemang, 62. Reid

WHAT: Arsenal Women v West Ham United Women, Women’s Super League

WHERE: Meadow Park, Borehamwood

WHEN: Sunday, October 30th 11:45 AM PDT | 2:45 PM EDT | 6:45 PM GMT

WATCH: CBS Sports Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)