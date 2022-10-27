Arsenal at PSV Eindhoven: wrap it up

Arsenal travel to PSV Eindhoven with a chance to win the Europa League group. The Gunners need a point, either tonight or in the final match, to clinch first place. It’s important that the Gunners do so, too. Winning the group avoids an extra two-legged playoff tie in February against a team dropping down from the Champions League.

PSV were disappointing last week at the Emirates, offering little in a timid 1-0 defeat. Expect them to be a different animal at home with their backs against the wall. They played not to lose in London (and they lost anyway). They have to beat Arsenal to keep their shot at winning the group alive. They should be much more attack-minded and open this evening, which should make for a better match.

Mikel Arteta will not rotate as much as we expect him to. He’s shown, at pretty much every turn, that he wants to play top players in the Europa League to the extent that he can. I doubt all the first choice players, especially the attackers, play a full 90 minutes, but they’ll play. He’ll rotate heavily for the final match should Arsenal seal first place in the group, but they’ve got to check that “clinched” box first. The Gunners have Nottingham Forest at home this weekend and a trip to Chelsea next weekend to back up the final Europa League group stage match. It seems logical that Mikel Arteta would go for it tonight with an eye to guaranteeing that he can rotate ahead of a trip to Stamford Bridge.

Marquinhos is a surprise absence from the traveling squad. The Brazilian winger wasn’t feeling well and didn’t travel. Alex Zinchenko missed training on Wednesday, throwing a bit of cold water on the talk of his return, as he continues to recover from a calf injury that has kept him out of action since the Tottenham match. Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are both out long-term.

UPDATE: Matt Turner has a tight groin and was held out as a precaution.

PSV will be without Ismael Saibari, Yorbe Vertessen, Marco van Ginkel and Olivier Boscagli. Luuk de Jong and Nomi Madueke are returning from injury and will likely only be available off the bench.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Holding, Tierney, Sambi, Xhaka, Ødegaard, Vieira, Nketiah, Martinelli

Ramsdale makes European debut

Saliba and Holding start at the back

Martinelli's milestone appearance



Here's how we line up to face PSV pic.twitter.com/hFdC3kicuF — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 27, 2022

PSV - Benitez, Mwene, Ramalho, Branthwaite, Max, Sangare, Gutierrez, Veerman, El Ghazi, Xavi, Gakpo

WHAT: Arsenal at PSV Eindhoven

WHERE: Philips Stadion

WHEN: Thursday, October 27th 9:45 am PT | 12:45 pm ET | 7:45 pm BT

US TV: Streaming on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.