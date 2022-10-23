Arsenal at Southampton match thread: flying south

Arsenal look to extend their club record best start to a season on today’s trip to Southampton. The Gunners have won 9 of their first 10 matches in the Premier League. A win today makes it 10 of 11, and all four times a club has managed that feat, they’ve won the league. The Saints have won and drawn their last two matches to somewhat right the ship after four consecutive losses.

Che Adams (3) and Joe Aribo (2) are the only players on Southampton with more than one goal, and they’ve got five players with one apiece. They don’t score much — their 10 goals is tied for 5th worst in the Premier League. And they’ve given up 18 goals, also 5th worst in the PL. I guess it makes sense that they’re currently 15th in the league.

But there aren’t any easy matches in the Premier League anymore. If you’re off the pace, you’re likely dropping points, especially away from home. See e.g. Liverpool losing at Nottingham Forest yesterday. Fortunately, I have confidence that this Arsenal side don’t take teams lightly and don’t take matches off. That’s just the sense I get from watching the squad and from Mikel Arteta’s attitude. They should be ready.

The big news on the Arsenal injury front is that there is an outside chance Alex Zinchenko returns from injury. He’s been out since the Tottenham match with a calf problem, but he’s close to returning. Bukayo Saka had a small concern towards the end of the PSV Eindhoven match midweek, but Mikel Arteta said it wasn’t anything serious and that he thinks the winger should be available today. Gabriel Martinelli, who was ill midweek but still got a run-out on Thursday, should be good to go as well. Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are both out long-term.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Presenting our team for #SOUARS…



Tomiyasu starts at the back

‍✈️ Odegaard skippers the side

@gabrieljesus9 leads the line



Follow it LIVE with us https://t.co/4KJlfKWFh1 pic.twitter.com/eCLp0GP9v1 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 23, 2022

Southampton - Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Salisu, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Perraud, S. Armstrong, Aribo, A. Armstrong

WHAT: Arsenal at Southampton

WHERE: St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

WHEN: Sunday, October 23rd 6 am PT | 9 am ET | 2 pm BT

US TV: Streaming on Peacock.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not share or discuss links to illegal streams here.