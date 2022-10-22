Liverpool vs Arsenal Women: match preview

Arsenal Women play their fourth straight away game, traveling to Merseyside to play Liverpool. Arsenal beat Lyon 5-1 on Wednesday evening before returning that evening, with Jonas Eidevall keen to prepare properly for Sunday’s test.

Liverpool were last season’s Women’s Championship winners, returning to the WSL after relegation in 2019-20. They made waves during the opening weekend of the WSL, coming from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1. Both goals were penalties, but Liverpool defended really well, and counter-attacked expertly. Liverpool, though, haven’t won or scored since, losing 3-0 to Everton at Anfield, and 1-0 to Spurs last weekend. The Conti Cup did bring narrow success over Sunderland. One aspect of Liverpool’s performances have been not starting well—something they’ll want to address, but that Jonas Eidevall will want to take full advantage of.

Liverpool play a back 3, with aggressive player-marking—something Arsenal experienced in last season’s Women’s FA Cup tie, where Arsenal prevailed 4-0.

Team news:

This is Arsenal’s third away game in seven days, and so some rotation is certainly to be expected. Vivianne Miedema didn’t start against Lyon, and will likely return to the starting lineup here. Arsenal have another two games in the next seven days.

Player to watch:

Lina Hurtig was Arsenal’s only outfield signing in the summer. In all truth, she hasn’t gotten going yet, starting only once, in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Ajax, where she played less than an hour. Yet, as a tall wide forward, she gives Jonas Eidevall another option, and can certainly look to pin Liverpool’s right wing back, Emma Koivisto, back.

With Katie McCabe playing left back due to Steph Catley’s required presence at centre back, Hurtig is likely to get more game time as Arsenal navigate playing midweek in the Champions League. With Beth Mead a lock on the right hand side, and Caitlin Foord adding production from the left, Hurtig faces stiff competition to start.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): 1. Zinsberger; 16. Maritz, 3. Wubben-Moy, 7. Catley, 15. McCabe; 10. Little, 12. Maanum; 9. Mead, 11. Miedema, 17. Hurtig; 19. Foord

Substitutes: 18. Marckese (GK), 5. Beattie, 8. Nobbs, 13. Wälti, 23. Iwabuchi, 25. Blackstenius, 26. Wienroither

WHAT: Liverpool v Arsenal, Women’s Super League

WHERE: Prenton Park, Birkenhead

WHEN: Sunday, October 23rd 4:00 AM PDT | 7:00 AM EDT | 12:00 PM BST

WATCH: CBS Sports Network (USA), BBC Two (UK), BBC iPlayer (UK, streaming)