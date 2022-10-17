Beth Mead finishes as Ballon d’Or runner-up

Beth Mead finished as the runner-up in the Ballon d’Or, as Alexia Putellas won for the second straight year.

Mead had an outstanding 2021-22 season, with 11 goals and 8 assists in the league, and a further 6 goals and 5 assists in the 2022 European Championships, where Mead won Golden Boot and Golden Ball as England won the competition for the first time.

Vivianne Miedema finished 11, while Sam Kerr finished 3rd and Millie Bright finished 15th.

Unlike previous awards, which were based on calendar years, this year’s award was based on the 2021-22 season. Had it been based on the calendar year of 2022, it is likely Mead would’ve won, as Putellas missed the Euros after suffering an ACL injury just before the tournament. Putellas, though, is a worthy winner, scoring 18 goals as Barcelona retained their league title. She was a big miss for Spain in the Euros, who went out to England in the quarter-final.

Mead has started the 2022-23 campaign well. Arsenal play on Wednesday in the Champions League group stage away at Olympique Lyon, the defending champions.