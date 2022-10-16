Arsenal at Leeds United match thread: rolling along

Arsenal travel north to face Leeds United in the Premier League today. The Gunners are looking to maintain their place at the top of the table. Leeds are hoping to climb out of the bottom quarter. Mikel Arteta’s side have won four of their last five in the league. Jesse Marsch’s side are winless in five with two draws and three losses. On paper, this should be Arsenal’s match, but Leeds can be tricky. They play a combative, scrappy style that can drag any team down into the mud with them and force you to grind it out.

Last season, the Gunners smashed a COVID-depleted, Marcelo Bielsa-coached Leeds side 4-1 at Elland Road and 2-1 at the Emirates, helped by a Luke Ayling straight red card. Leeds will be bolstered by the return of Luis Sinisterra, whose 2 goals are second most on the team. Their leading scorer is Rodrigo on four goals.

The Gunners will be without Alex Zinchenko, who Mikel Arteta suggested could miss another few weeks through injury. They’re also without long-term absentees Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny. Leeds are missing Archie Gray, Stuart Dallas, Leo Hjelde, and Adam Forshaw.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Tomiyasu starts

Xhaka in midfield

Follow the game LIVE

Leeds United - Meslier, STruijk, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison Sinisterra, Rodrigo

WHAT: Arsenal at Leeds United

WHERE: Elland Road, Leeds

WHEN: Sunday, October 16th 6 am PT | 9 am ET | 2 pm BT

US TV: Streaming on Peacock and fuboTV.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not share or discuss links to illegal streams here.