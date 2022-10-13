Thursday Cannon Fodder: community

Good morning, TSF. How’s everyone doing? It’s a rainy Thursday morning here in D.C. We’ve had rain for what feels like 12 of the last 14 days. I suppose we needed it, but man, enough is enough. I guess this is what it feels like to live in the Pacific Northwest. Or London.

As you may have been able to tell from my fascinating weather update, I don’t have much on the mind this morning, so today’s CF will be all about y’all. What’s going on in your lives? Anything new and exciting? Same old, same old? How is October treating you? What are you and the kids dressing up as for Halloween?

Have you listened to any good new music lately? What are you watching on T.V. other than the Arsenal? What books are on your nightstand?

Basically, take all our “open thread” concepts that we have periodically and roll them into one. I’d love to get y’all interacting with each other centered on something other than Arsenal. And please, if you have something to brag about, something that you’re proud of, or some good news, share away!