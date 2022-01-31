Arsenal sign Auston Trusty from Colorado Rapids

Arsenal have confirmed their first deadline day transfer: defender Auston Trusty from the Colorado Rapids in MLS. The 23-year old will remain on loan in MLS through the end of the Premier League season in May after which the plan is to loan him in Europe to continue his development.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment owns the Colorado Rapids. Several Rapids players trialed with Arsenal in late 2021. This move is the next step in a progression designed to increase networking and resource-sharing among Kroenke’s sports properties and to help Arsenal increase their North American profile and scouting.

Said Rapids General Manager Padraig Smith:

We remain committed to bringing through the top young players from Colorado and across the United States and to providing them with a platform to flourish, achieve success in MLS and earn the chance to make a move to Europe. Auston’s outstanding performances caught the eye of several European clubs over the past 12 months and we are privileged to be part of an organization with the reach and scale of KSE that allows us to help a player of Auston’s potential further his development and career aspirations in Europe.

Signing Auston Trusty is Arsenal’s second move for an American this transfer window. Last week, the Gunners reportedly signed USMNT and New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner who is expected to join the Gunners in the summer. Turner will likely be Aaron Ramsdale’s backup next season with Bernd Leno expected to leave the club.

Connected clubs and a de facto farm system seems to be the wave of the future. City Football Group, the corporation that owns Manchester City, have NYCFC and stakes in clubs in at least seven other countries. Red Bull owns clubs around the world and have moved 17 players from RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig as part of a player development pipeline. Perhaps KSE and Arsenal are in the early stages of setting up a similar system.