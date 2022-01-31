Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona BACK ON

It feels as if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s loan move to Barcelona has been on and off more times than a strobe light at a rave. Per the latest reports , the striker is scheduled for a medical at a hospital in Spain. Barca president Joan Laporta has told the Spanish media he is confident they’ll get the deal done.

Quite literally as I was writing this post, the story developed further. David Ornstein is now reporting that the clubs have agreed to a six-month loan with an option for an additional year. That option, if exercised, would take him to the end of his Arsenal contract. Other outlets are reporting that Aubameyang will move on a free and take a massive pay cut.

Pending official confirmation of the deal, regardless of how it is structured, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s time at Arsenal is over.

If you’d asked a few hours ago, I would have told you the deal was off. Reports had Aubameyang heading back to London after his “family visit” was finished. Yes, they tried to tell us his transfer deadline day trip to the city . To be fair, he does have family in the area, but come on. We’re not that gullible.

The word was talks with Barcalona had stalled over Aubameyang’s wages. You know because his weekly salary could feed a small town for a month and Barca have no money.

But somehow they made it work. So long, Pierre and thanks for the FA Cup memories. Wish things could have ended on better terms.