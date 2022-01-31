Raúl de Tomás not headed to Arsenal

Rumored Arsenal striker target Raúl de Tomás will not be heading to North London. Or at least it’s extremely unlikely the Gunners will move for the 27-year old attacker this transfer window. Espanyol have said they have no plans to move their primary goalscorer, even if his £58M-plus release clause is met.

And Arsenal aren’t paying that much for a guy with de Tomás’ resume. No disrespect to the gentleman, but his attacking profile, age, and experience doesn’t fit with the Gunners’ plans. The links struck me as odd from the get-go. Moving for him felt like more of a backup option for Arsenal with a host of caveats like getting him on a loan, knocking the fee / release clause down significantly, etc.

So for those of you keeping track, that’s Raúl de Tomás off the table. Alexander Isak probably not coming. Dušan Vlahović definitely not coming. Nothing more on Jonathan David or any other links. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah likely staying.

I’m beginning to sense a theme here. I don’t think Arsenal are signing a striker before the window closes. Looks like Edu & Arteta are dancing with the ones that brought ‘em.