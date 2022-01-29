Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer rumors: Juventus and Barcelona interested

Juventus and Barcelona have made official approaches to sign out-of-favor Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan through the end of the season, per David Ornstein. There has also been interest reported from Marseille, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain and A.C. Milan. And there were firm offers last week from two Saudi clubs, Al Hilal (although Al Hilal just signed Odion Ighalo, so Aubameyang is probably not headed there) and Al-Nassr, to loan-in PEA with options / obligations to buy.

Aubameyang was left in London for the club’s training trip to Dubai, which pretty much signals the end of his time as a relevant Arsenal player. He may wind up on the roster for the remainder of the season, but we’ve seen him play in an Arsenal shirt for the last time.

According to Ornstein, Juventus’ ability to sign Aubameyang on loan hinges on whether they’re able to find a suitor for Alvaro Morata. The 29-year old Spanish attacker has been linked with Barcelona and Arsenal, among other clubs. Aubameyang reportedly prefers a move to Barcelona, but the finances (or Barcelona’s lack thereof) complicate that move, which is why Morata’s significantly cheaper wages make him a more attractive target.

It seems like a giant, multi-million dollar game of musical chairs. Let’s hope that Arsenal aren’t the ones left standing when the music stops. Because if they are, they’re probably standing next to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a permanent solo-training kit.