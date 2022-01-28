WATCH: Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead lead Arsenal Women to comeback victory

Arsenal Women secured their first victory in 2022, ending a winless run of four games. Things, though, did not start well for Arsenal, who went behind after 15 mintues to Emma Koivisto’s header. Arsenal struggled to create after going behind, with a mishit Beth Mead volley and a Jordan Nobbs freekick the closest Arsenal came to equalizing before half time.

Staring down the barrel of a second WSL defeat, Arsenal were a completely different team in the second half. Vivianne Miedema, Mead, and Nobbs all had chances, with Megan Walsh finally called into action.

On 55 minutes, the Gunners were level. Mead’s free kick was met by Miedema at the far post to level the scores. Five minutes later, Arsenal went ahead. Mead was fouled on the edge of the area. She stepped up and curled a superb free kick into the far corner to give Arsenal the lead.

There were chances for more goals. Miedema had a shot saved, and Nobbs missed after being teed up by Tobin Heath. Although there was one dangerous ball floated into the box late, Brighton didn’t muster much of note on goal as Arsenal saw the game out to move four points clear of Chelsea at the top of the WSL.

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Wienroither, Williamson (Wubben-Moy 65’), Rafaelle Souza, Maritz; Wälti (Maanum 82’), Little, Nobbs; Mead, Miedema, Heath (Parris 77’)

Substitutes not used: Cull, Boye, Head

Goals: Miedema 55’, Mead 60’