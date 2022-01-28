Friday Cannon Fodder: confused

I went to sleep last night thinking that today would be January 31st and that the transfer window would be closing. I was thinking about which last minute moves might pop up, thinking about Arsenal’s needs, and what I was going to write to summarize the window.

But today isn’t January 31st. It’s January 28th. The transfer window doesn’t close for three more days.

I have no idea why my mind did this. None whatsoever.

Fortunately, this particular brain fart didn’t cost me anything. I didn’t miss a meeting or an appointment. I didn’t miss a flight. Or a birthday or a date. Instead, I got some fodder (cwutididthere?) for the Friday off-topic post.

For discussion today: have you ever confused the date (or day of the week or time of day) that caused you to miss something? Either hilariously or devastatingly, I don’t really care. Tell on yourself so that was can laugh / commiserate.