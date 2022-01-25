Tuesday Cannon Fodder: reinforcements

Juventus have made a formal offer for Dušan Vlahović. The clubs are working out the details, and he’ll be a Juve player in the next day or two. It’s the move he wanted, and he got it. It’s Locatelli 2.0. I’m annoyed, but we move.

The Gunners need reinforcements at striker. It would be great to bring one in before the January transfer window closes on the 31st. The club has to bring somebody in before next season. A bunch of names are being thrown around: Alexander Isak, Jonathan David, Luka Jović, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Raúl de Tomás among them.

The Twitter machine tells me that Mikel Arteta wants somebody who can play as a true #9 and score goals but can also drop deep to help create overloads in midfield. So he wants a unicorn. No big deal. Strikers like that are a dime a dozen, right?

For today’s discussion, I’m not as interested in which specific, available transfer targets are the best fit. It’s more what type of skills and strengths Arsenal should target. I know the best way to talk about this topic is comparisons with specific players, but don’t feel constrained by “gettable” targets. For example, if you think the best fit for Mikel Arteta’s system is a guy like Karim Benzema, say so!

What kind of striker do you think that Arsenal need?