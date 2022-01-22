Saturday Cannon Fodder: open thread

Like last Saturday, there is plenty of sports today. Aston Villa and Everton are in progress as I write this. Brentford take on Wolves, Leeds United host Newcastle, Manchester United face West Ham (in the match of the day on paper), and Southampton host Manchester City.

There are some interesting matchups around Europe. I’ll be keeping an eye on Atletico Madrid vs. Valencia, Hoffenheim vs. Dortmund, Lazio vs. Atalanta, and Lens vs. Marseille.

There are two NFL playoff games: Bengals vs. Titans and 49ers vs. Packers.

My Duke Blue Devils host Syracuse at the best arena in college basketball, Cameron Indoor. Elsewhere, my girlfriend’s alma mater Georgetown takes on her dad’s alma mater Villanove. And there is a spicy SEC doubleheader #12 Kentucky vs. #2 Auburn and #13 LSU vs. #24 Tennessee.

And my Caps play the Senators, too.

It’s a cornucopia of sports. Perfect for a day where it’s not supposed to get above freezing in the D.C. area (and we may not get above 32 degrees until late next week). I see very little reason to leave the warmth and comfort of my couch.

Did I miss anything? What are you going to be watching today? NFL playoff season has to be among the best sports times of the year, up there with the first weekend of March Madness, and sometime in the fall when you’ve got MLB playoffs and the winter sports just starting their seasons.