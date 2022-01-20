Transfer Rumor: Arthur Melo agent visits London to discuss Arsenal loan

A few days ago, it looked as if Arthur Melo’s potential loan to Arsenal was dead in the water. Juventus were reluctant to move the Brazilian midfielder without first securing a replacement (they may still be, mind), want a loan fee, and some reports had Juve looking to send Arthur on an 18-month loan. Arsenal want a 6-month loan and no loan fee (but they’ll pay Arthur’s wages).

Yesterday, Arthur’s agent Federico Pastorello visited London Colney to meet with Edu. It’s not clear what, if any, progress were made during the negotiations, but his agent’s visit to London Colney indicates that there may still be a deal to be made. Of course, the deal would have to be between Arsenal and Juventus, so there is only so much Arthur’s agent can do. He represents his client, not Juve. At the end of the day, i bianconeri hold most of the cards.

There are two things cutting in Arsenal’s favor, however. Arthur is reportedly not happy at Juventus and wants a move for more playing time. And Juve may have plans to recall young midfielder Nicolo Rovella early from his loan to Genoa, who would serve as a replacement at the base of the midfield and be a younger, developmental, and more trusted option.

Our friends over at Black & White & Read All Over (the Juventus blog) have more from the other side of this potential loan, if you’re interested.

It has been beaten to death that Arsenal need central midfield reinforcements. Even when Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Sambi Lokonga, and Mohamed Elneny are all available (and when was the last time that happened), that quartet does not have the quality to get Arsenal where they want to go. Both in terms of making a serious challenge for a 4th place finish this season and the expectation of one next year.

At the very least, Arthur would help in the short term and give the Gunners a better shot at qualifying for the Champions League, which would be a massive boost for the club. The money and attractiveness of CL football would enable Arsenal to sign a proper CDM in the summer transfer window.