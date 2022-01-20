Thursday Cannon Fodder: the ones that got away

Two days ago, I asked Arsenal Twitter the following question: who was the Arsenal transfer link in the past 5-10 years that you were happiest the club didn’t buy? I had a lot of fun interacting with the responses. There were definitely some Arsenal transfer rumors that I’d forgotten about (or had blocked out because they were so horrific and would have failed so spectacularly — Yann M’villa, anybody?).

Sidenote: let this serve as your semi-regular reminder that you should be following TSF on Twitter. I think I’m a bit looser (and hopefully funnier) on there.

You can check the replies yourself, but believe me when I tell you there was A LOT of Coutinho in there. Julian Draxler and Diego Costa came up a few times as well. I’m surprised that nobody brought up William Carvalho (but I did) because there was a three-year stretch where he was linked every single window.

So now I put the question to you, TSFers. Of the players that Arsenal have been linked to in recent years, who are you happiest they didn’t go out and get?