Sunday Open Thread: no NLD blues

There was supposed to be a North London Derby today. Just in case your internet exploded yesterday I’ll let you know — it’s been postponed. Due to COVID (the club confirmed an additional positive test after the postponement was announced, by the way), injuries, and AFCON absences, the Gunners could not meet the 13 + 1 threshold for available, eligible players.

So what is everyone going to do with their unexpected free time?

I’m going to go to the farmer’s market (as I usually do on Sundays), make some hummus and some chili, and hunker down to watch three consecutive NFL playoff games. We’ve got a snow and ice storm coming to D.C. later this afternoon, so I have extra incentive to not do anything outside the four walls of my apartment later.

I’ll probably do some shitposting on the internet too, if I’m being honest. I’ve very much enjoyed journalists, Spurs fans, and neutrals absolutely losing their minds about Arsenal getting the match postponed. I probably shouldn’t enjoy it as much as I have, but it’s just so funny. The takes have been absolutely unhinged.

In the comments, please have fun laughing at the insanity about the NLD postponement, chatting about the remaining Premier League matches / the NFL playoffs (how about the Bills SPANKING the Pats?!), and whatever else is rattling around your noodle on a random, January Sunday.