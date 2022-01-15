Arsenal Women sign Laura Wienroither from TSG Hoffenheim

Arsenal have announced the signing of the 23 year-old defender Laura Wienroither from TSG Hoffenheim. Wienroither is the international teammate of Manuela Zinsberger and Viki Schnaderbeck, and faced Arsenal in the Champions League earlier this season, in the 5-0 Arsenal win at Meadow Park and the 4-1 Arsenal loss in Germany, where her own goal helped Arsenal progress to the next stage.

Wienroither is a right back by trade, giving Arsenal depth in that position. She also has positional versatility, and hold Arsenal Media, “I think I can run over 90 minutes and I can be a creative player. I can also be a little aggressive girl a bit, so yeah, that’s my type of play!”

Arsenal announce a defensive reinforcement in Laura Wienroither from Hoffy & a much needed one. At 23 while she has areas to improve in (especially going forwards) she is a defensively sound option and will help translate that into the gunners lineup.



Wienroither had spent the last three seasons at Hoffenheim, helping them finish third in consecutive seasons. Speaking to Arsenal Media, head coach Jonas Eidevall said, “We’ve been very impressed by her defensive performances this season both at club and international level and we believe that she can make a big contribution here at Arsenal.”

Wineroither will wear the number 26, and could feature in Arsenal’s next game, the Continental League Cup on Wednesday, as Sunday’s WSL fixture against Reading has been postponed because of injuries and COVID-19 cases in Reading’s squad.

Arsenal are believed to be signing two more players this window, with a centre back on the agenda.