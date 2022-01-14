Alexandre Lacazette wins Premier League goal of the month

Alexandre Lacazette won Premier League Goal of the Month for December for finishing off Arsenal’s pitch-long, 9-pass move against Southampton. It’s the first time Arsenal have won the award since October 2018, when Aaron Ramsey’s backheel flick capped off another length-of-the-pitch, sweeping team move (not too shabby of a goal in its own right).

Lacazette’s goal was of a type that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal — the ball starting at the feet of the keeper / defender, traveling the length of the pitch with one- and two-touch passing, and ending up with the opposing keeper pulling the ball out of his own net. The moves are quick, efficient, and ruthless. They’re the highlight-reel, champagne football goals that we grew accustomed to under Arsene Wenger and now consider as much a part of the DNA of the club as the badge and the name.

Gabriel -> Ramsdale -> White -> Partey -> Tomiyasu -> Ødegaard -> Tomiyasu -> Saka -> Lacazette. 2 touches, 2 touches, 1 touch, 1 touch, 1 touch, 3 touches, 2 touches, 4 touches, 1 touch shot. Goal.

It took less than 20 seconds for Arsenal to get the ball from their own penalty area, down the length of the pitch, and into the back of the Southampton net. Footballing brilliance.