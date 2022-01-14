Arsenal Women sign Sweden striker Stina Blackstenius

Arsenal Women have confirmed the arrival of Swedish striker Stina Blackstenius. Blackstenius, who turns 26 in February, joins from BK Häcken, where she was out of contract. Her signature was sought by clubs across Europe and the WSL, including Manchester United, but she has joined Arsenal.

Look who joined us for training today… pic.twitter.com/pIOe9bQtBH — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 14, 2022

Blackstenius scored five goals in the Summer Olympics this past summer, including two in Sweden’s 3-0 win against the United States in the group stage. She also scored Sweden’s opening goal in the Gold medal game, before being subbed off as Sweden lost on penalties. It is the second time Blackstenius has scored in a Gold medal game, doing so in Rio 2016, having also scored against the United States in Rio 2016 in the quarter-final, where Sweden prevailed on penalties. Blackstenius also scored in the 2019 World Cup, in a quarter-final win over Germany, and there’s a theme developing here: she is a big game goal-getter.

Speaking to Arsenal.com, Blackstenius said, “It feels amazing to be here, I’m so happy to join such a big and great club like Arsenal.”

Blackstenius scored 17 in 21 league games for BK Häcken last season, with 27 in 32 in all competitions. At nearly 5’9, she is a good aerial striker who thrives on crosses, something that Arsenal have increased in their attacking game, and Blackstenius can be the focal point of an attack. As a centre forward, Blackstenius is very much a penalty box striker, meaning there is very much potential for a striker partnership between Blackstenius and Vivianne Miedema.

Head Coach Jonas Eidevall said, “she is a world-class talent who will add even more quality to our team. Her game is well-suited to the style we are implementing here at Arsenal, and I’m confident that she will take her game to an even higher level here with us.”