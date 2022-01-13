Thursday Cannon Fodder: back and better than ever

Good morning TSF! If you hadn’t noticed, CF was on a bit of a break, and I, Aaron, didn’t post much last week. That’s because I was on vacation relaxing in the sun and sand of the Dominican Republic. It was wonderful and warm. Returning to sub-freezing temperatures in Washington, D.C. (and a snow / ice storm coming this weekend) was extraordinarily unkind of the universe. She can be a pain like that.

I’ve come back to Arsenal in a bit of weird spot. It seems as if the club is totally focused on the Premier League season (to the detriment of the FA Cup and perhaps the League Cup later today, we’ll see). Part of that is out of necessity — there are a lot of players on the shelf with COVID, injuries, and at AFCON. And part of that is the correct decision. The Gunners have a real shot at getting back into the Champions League with a strong back half of the season and a 4th place finish.

To that end, there seems to be more January transfer window activity brewing than we usually see from the club. Rumors are swirling about a loan for Arthur Melo, loans out for Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares (AMN has already gone out on loan), perhaps an Eddie Nketiah sale, and a big move for Dusan Vlahovic to upgrade at striker. It should be an exciting two weeks to close out the window.

Today’s prompt, however, is about vacations. What is a memorable one that you’ve taken? Tell us about a city, a historical site, a beach, a lake, etc. that you fondly remember visiting and what it was that made it special.