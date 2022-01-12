Leah Williamson signs new contract

Leah Williamson has signed a new contract to remain at Arsenal for a long-term period. Williamson, 24, signed a one-year extension in June, having sought assurances from the club about their long-term ambitions. That Williamson has signed another extension so soon after shows that, at the very least, she is convinced about Arsenal’s long-term plans.

She’s one of our own, she’s one of our own…@LeahcWilliamson’s Arsenal journey continues ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mqt3NG5PCD — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 12, 2022

Williamson is currently injured having suffered a hamstring injury in the North London Derby in November, and Arsenal’s form has dipped without their star centre back. Williamson’s ability on the ball is a significant part of Arsenal’s attacking and build-up play, while her recovery pace and anticipation is missed off the ball. Indeed, Arsenal’s struggle to replicate Williamson’s role in defence highlights how unique she is as a player, and why it was important to re-sign her.

Williamson, an Arsenal player from the age of nine said, “It was a dream come true the first time that I signed here and the feeling hasn’t changed. I’m as grateful as ever to have the opportunity to do what I do here – at home – and I’m very proud to continue to represent my family playing for Arsenal and to wear the badge.”

Head coach Jonas Eidevall said, “It’s wonderful news that Leah has signed a new deal. As well as being a key player for us right now, she is also an integral part of our plans for the future – a player for us to build Arsenal around and show the young women in our academy what can be achieved through hard work, dedication and passion. I know Leah has a special bond with the fans too – it’s so important for the supporters to identify with the players and they certainly have that in Leah.”