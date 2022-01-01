Arsenal vs. Manchester City match thread: off on the right foot

Arsenal and Manchester City kick off 2022 with a marquee matchup at the Emirates on New Year’s Day. City have won 10 straight Premier League matches and have staked themselves to an 8 point lead at the top of the table. The Gunners have surged up to fourth since starting the season 0-3 but have been manhandled by the top clubs so far this season.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League matches against the Gunners (8-2-0). They manhandled the Gunners 5-0 back in August. Arsenal’s only triumph over that spell was in the FA Cup in the summer during Project Restart en route to winning the trophy.

The Gunners got Cedric, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and Calum Chambers back in training late this weekend off COVID protocol. Takehiro Tomiyasu cleared protocol either yesterday or this morning, but either way, is available to start. Eddie Nketiah misses out with a positive COVID test. Sead Kolasinac is still rehabbing his ankle. Mikel Arteta will not be on the sidelines following a positive COVID test earlier this week.

Manchester City are without John Stones and Rodri. Kyle Walker was a doubt but recovered enough to make the bench.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.

WHAT: Arsenal vs Manchester City

WHERE: The Emirates Stadium, London

WHEN: 7:30am EST/4:30am PST/12:30pm GMT

HOW TO WATCH: Live broadcast on the USA Network. Streaming on NBCSports.com.

Lineups:

Arsenal- Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Manchester City - Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez