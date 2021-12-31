Friday Cannon Fodder: looking back

2021 draws to a close in a bit more than 12 hours. It has been a year. I’m sure there is plenty from this year that we’d all like to forget. Whatever that is, good riddance. Let’s leave it in the past. But I’m sure that there were some good things to come out of this year.

What is your favorite Arsenal moment from this year? It could be a goal, something a player / Mikel said, a signing, a kit release / club video. For me, in terms of heavier, real stuff, Jen Beattie, who has been a tireless advocate for breast cancer awareness since her own diagnosis winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Helen Rollason Award is way up there.

In lighter fare, two goal celebrations stick out in my mind. Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe reclining next to each other in the corner and Martin Ødegaard looking as shocked as anybody when he scored his first professional headed goal. The celebrations were so pure and fun. And they’re a great reminder that the future at Arsenal is bright and fun. More of that in 2022, please.

So go ahead, brag on yourselves. Share your favorite moments - personal, Arsenal-related, or otherwise. What did you accomplish this year that you’re proud of. And as a friendly reminder, simply making it through another year of a global pandemic is an impressive accomplishment in and of itself.