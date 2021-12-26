Arsenal at Norwich City match thread: undercard

Arsenal travel to Norwich today, looking to make it four straight games with a win in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta has made one change from the win against Leeds last weekend: Rob Holding comes into the Arsenal lineup, with Ben White moving to right back. Sambi Lokonga and Palo Marí are back on the bench, while Calum Chambers is still out, having tested positive for COVID. He is joined by Cédric, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and Takehiro Tomiyasu, who have all tested positive.

Charlie Patino is on the bench, but Arsenal name the same front four, with Wolves on Tuesday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is again not involved.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2021

Norwich: Gunn; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, McLean; Placheta, Dowell, Sargent; Pukki

◾️Angus Gunn's first Premier League start for Norwich

— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 26, 2021

WHAT - Norwich City vs Arsenal, The Barclaycard Premiership

WHERE - Carrow Road

WHEN - Sunday, December 26th 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET | 3:00 pm BT

US TV - Streaming on Peacock.

