Friday Cannon Fodder: Christmas Eve

Good morning TSFers and happy Friday. For some of you, it’s significant that today is Christmas Eve, for others, it’s just another day (that hopefully you’re getting off work because Christmas Day falls on a Saturday).

What are your Christmas Eve / Christmas Day traditions?

In non-COVID times, my family would go to the same Italian restaurant that we have for decades on Christmas Eve. The last two years, however, we’ve ordered in a nice meal to have together. We open presents afterwards and watch Charlie Brown Christmas before going to sleep. On Christmas Day, we get together with extended family and do more presents, nothing too different / special.

For those of you who don’t celebrate Christmas, do you do anything special? My Dad, who grew up Jewish, would see a movie and go out for Chinese food with his family.

I’d also like for all of us to spare a thought for those for whom the holidays are not the family-filled, joyful times that they are for most. The holidays can be tough for people for any number of different reasons. Y’all are loved, important, and in our thoughts, too.

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and / or Happy Friday!