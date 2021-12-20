Arsenal Women to face Wolsburg in Champions League

Arsenal Women have been drawn against Wolfsburg in the quarter-final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Arsenal finished runners-up in their group, qualifying despite a 4-1 defeat on the final match day. Wolfsburg, who were third in their group entering the final day, beat Chelsea 4-0, to finish top of their group, and knock Chelsea out—ensuring that Arsenal remain the only English team to have won the Champions League.

Arsenal will host the first leg on either 22 or 23 March, with the away leg in Germany on 30 or 31 March. Should Arsenal progress, they will face either Real Madrid or Barcelona in the semi-final, with Arsenal having played Barcelona twice in the group stage. The semi-final would take place in April.

Wolfsburg, who have two former Arsenal players in Dominque Janssen and Jill Roord, are currently third in the Frauen-Bundesliga, with 26 points from 11 games, two points behind leaders Bayern Munich, with a game in hand.