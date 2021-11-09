Rambo Return in the works?

Aaron Ramsey leaves on a free, Aaron Ramsey returns on a free? That is how the footballing world should work. A man with 3 FA Cups and 2 match winning goals and twice Arsenal’s Player of the Season awards to his name looks to be entering the world of free agency come the January window.

Juventus are still planning to find a solution to sell Aaron Ramsey in January. He’s out of the plans and looking for a potential new challenge. ⚪️ #Juventus



…while Juan Cuadrado will soon extend his contract with Juventus - and Paulo Dybala too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 9, 2021

A buyout or severance is more than likely the best situation for both parties, Juve and Ramsey, who would undoubtedly have suitors waiting for him to sign on a free.

Now ask yourself, Gooners, would you welcome the Welsh talisman home to the Emirates?

The answer should be hell yes, because of depth while Granit Xhaka recovers, Thomas Partey and Mo Elneny are off at the African Cup of Nations for an unknown amount of time. Ramsey offers you the hybrid 8/10 that can play in Arteta’s system and would not need a breaking in period to English football.

Reunions are not out of the ordinary in the Premier League, we at Arsenal, have seen it before with Flamini and Henry in the past decade alone, here’s to Ramsey and Gnabry making returns in the 2020s.

Aaron Ramsey left Arsenal with 65 goals/65 assists in 371 matches for Arsenal according to TransferMarkt.