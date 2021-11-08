Monday Cannon Fodder: goal songs

Good Monday morning TSFers. Take a short journey with me. As I was making my coffee, I noticed the decorative Thanksgiving kitchen towel my mother had just given me. So that got me thinking about when I wanted to do the “Things I’m Thankful For” CF. That turned into “the holidays are coming,” which in turn became the Green Day song “Holiday,” which finally got me to today’s topic: goal songs.

As far as I know, they aren’t really A Thing in football. They’re big in my other sporting love, hockey. For most teams, each player has a song picked out to play anytime they score a goal. With some players, you hear that song quite often. With others, you might not hear it at all. It’s a fun way to add a personal touch, and fans enjoy that individualized aspect. And there are some outlandish songs picked, too.

The songs selected by my Washington Capitals range from “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver to “Get Low” by Lil John to “Johnny B. Goode” by Chuck Berry. Richard Panik picked a song by Panic! At the Disco. Jonas Siegenthaler uses “My Name is Jonas” by Weezer. Lars Eller, whose nickname in the locker room is Tiger, picked “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor. A couple of those guys aren’t with the team anymore, but that is beside the point.

What makes a good goal song? I’m not sure there is a formula, per se, but “fun” is a key characteristic. Bonus points if it is a song that most fans know so they can join in when it plays. Football should have goal songs. Let the players pick what will play when they score and have some fun.

What would your goal song be?