Friday Cannon Fodder: open thread

Happy Friday TSFers! I hope everybody had an enjoyable holiday and is comfortably recovering from any possible overindulgence on turkey, sides, or desert. My Thanksgiving was lovely, and I have plenty of leftovers, which is one of the best parts about the holiday.

And now, we are all supposed to engage in another time-honored American tradition: rampant consumption. Every year, Black Friday gets extended. I started seeing deals pop up more than a week ago, and they’re supposedly going to last well into next week, as well. I know that people have shopping traditions in the same way that I have holiday traditions, but Black Friday has never done it for me. To each his or her own, I suppose.

Please talk about whatever strikes your fancy in the comments today. Possible topics for discussion include Ralf Ragnick to United, Tottenham losing to Mura (which I’m pretty sure is a Pokemon, not a football team), and Formiga’s impressive international career drawing to a close yesterday.