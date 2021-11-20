Arsenal at Liverpool match thread: not in the face

Arsenal put their Premier League best 10-match (8 in the league) unbeaten streak to a stern test today with a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool. The Reds were unbeaten on the season until losing to West Ham just before the international break. So they’ll be extra motivated to put in a shift against the Gunners today. Great.

Arsenal have struggled mightily against Liverpool of late, especially at Anfield. The last time the Gunners won there, Santi Cazorla scored his first goal for the club. That was in 2012. Arsenal beat Liverpool during Project Restart, but before that, the Gunners hadn’t beaten the Reds in the league since April 2015.

I’d say it’s high time to start turning around those poor records.

Arsenal are healthy again. Thomas Partey was cleared fit midweek. There had been concerns that the groin injury that kept him home during the international break might not be fully healed. Sead Kolasinac picked up a serious injury over the break, he was the victim of a straight red card challenge against Finland. Granit Xhaka is somehow back in training significantly ahead of schedule, but likely not ready to make his return to match action.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are dealing with a glut of injuries. Jurgen Klopp has termed it “a midfield disease” with how many players he’s missing. Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keïta are all expected to miss today’s match. They are joined by Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez, and Roberto Firmino in the trainers room. Andy Robertson is also a doubt. None of them are carrying significant injuries. Harvey Elliot remains out as he recovers from his broken ankle. Sadio Mané had an injury scare over the international break but is fit for selection.

It’s not like all those injuries matter too much, either. Liverpool have a deep, experienced squad with plenty of talent ready to step in. They also have Mo Salah, who has somehow raised his game to another level this season and is scoring seemingly at will. Even a somewhat weakened Liverpool attack will prove a stern test for Arsenal’s post-September international break defensive solidity.

I’m not expecting much from the Gunners today. I’m interested to see how they stack up against a top side like Liverpool, and I hope they acquit themselves well. Maybe they snag a draw. Three points would be a (welcome) shocking result. It’s been a while since Arsenal pulled off a real stunner, hasn’t it?

Arsenal - Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Sambi, Smith Rowe, Saka, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Liverpool - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Jota





This is your Reds line-up for #LIVARS



Divock Origi misses out through illness. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 20, 2021

WHAT: Arsenal vs Liverpool

WHERE: Anfield

WHEN: Saturday, November 20th 12:30 pm EST | 9:30 am PST | 5:30 pm BT

HOW TO WATCH: Broadcast on NBC Sports and streaming on Peacock Premium.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.