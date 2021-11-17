Wednesday Cannon Fodder: no quiz today

Good morning (is after 10 still the morning, I guess it is) TSFers. There will be no quiz today, which I’m sure comes as a relief to some of the class. Honestly, I couldn’t find one that I liked, even after 15-plus minutes of searching for a good one. If I had looked harder, I probably would have found one, but my attention span isn’t great.

I’m curious: how do y’all feel about the non-soccer (or even non-sports-related) quizzes that I’ve shared? I’d like to branch out periodically, but if y’all don’t like it, obviously I won’t. Also, what are some good subject areas / types of quizzes you’d like to see? I really enjoy the word ladder quizzes on Sporcle, but I don’t know if enough people share that.

Going forward, what are some of the quizzes you remember enjoying that I haven’t used here yet? I’m sure you’ve noodled around Sporcle a time or two. Leave your favorites in the comments.