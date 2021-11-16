Tuesday Cannon Fodder: favorites

Good morning TSF. We’re only four days away from Arsenal returning to action. It’s weird how these international breaks can seem interminable yet only last 13 or 14 days. For me, the break has been worse now that the Gunners are playing well. The September international break was a mercy, a perfect time to step away from the angst and stress of Arsenal’s dreadful start. Now, I want to see them back in action!

Who else do you want to see back in action? If you’re like me, you have other players and teams that you enjoy watching beyond Arsenal. For whatever reason, I like watching Everton, futility and all. But I like watching them much more when Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit and playing. I guess he qualifies as one of those non-Arsenal players I like to watch.

My apologies for missing CF yesterday. I got a Pfizer booster shot on Sunday, and it kicked my butt. But now I’m supercharged for the upcoming holiday season. As ever, if you have access to the vaccine / booster, please get the jab!

Today’s discussion topic: your favorite non-Arsenal players and clubs to watch in the Premier League. Both current and all-time.