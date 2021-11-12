Friday Cannon Fodder: strange combinations

Happy Friday TSFers! You did it. You made it through another week. Please reward yourself accordingly tonight / this weekend. It’s raining today and supposed to be chilly and grey in D.C., so my reward will likely be loads of sports on TV and maybe cooking something tasty.

If you’re looking for ideas of something to reward yourself with, might I suggest Arby’s Curly Fry Flavored Vodka? Yes, that is a thing that actually exists (and no, you can’t get it yet, it goes on sale later this month). Since learning that this is a thing that will exist, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it. I’m fairly certain that it’s going to be terrible, but that hasn’t stopped me from wanting to try it.

https://t.co/ONXx3Ce58c



Available for a limited time. Quantities extremely limited. Proudly distilled by @tattersallco and distributed by @surdyksliquor. Must be 21+. Drink responsibly. — Arby's (@Arbys) November 9, 2021

Today’s discussion (in addition to whatever OT stuff strikes your fancy today) is twofold: