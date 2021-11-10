Wednesday Cannon Fodder: geography quiz

Happy Wednesday TSFers! You’ve made it to another Hump Day, which means you’ve made it to another quiz day. Because we’re on an international break, I decided to go with “Countries of Europe” as the quiz. For whatever reason, I think because the quiz is a map, it won’t let me embed it here, so you’ll have to click through.

I’ll admit, I was disappointed with my 36/47. I expected better of myself, especially because at one point in high school I knew not only all the European countries but their capitals as well. I guess time is taking it’s toll on me. I struggled with the Balkan states and missed some of the smaller, may or may not be a country depending on who is asking, “countries” that are barely blips on the map (my apologies to anybody who calls those places home).

As far as tips go, just think about football competitions - the Euros, the World Cup, the Champions League - and the teams / clubs that have played in them. That’ll get you pretty far with this quiz.

Let us know in the comments how you did!