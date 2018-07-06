Unai Emery’s changes to Arsenal training noticeable after first week

Unai Emery has just wrapped up his first week of training as Arsenal’s new head coach, and from this report by Charles Watts of football.London it details just how different the Spaniard is to his predecessor, Arsene Wenger:

It’s not just on the training pitch where there have been changes either, the new regime has moved to put some new rules in place in terms of how the players will act while they are at the training ground. The use of mobile phones has been restricted, with the players told on Tuesday that there are only certain times of they day that they are allowed - with them strictly forbidden while lunch is being eaten. Emery has also moved to make the lunch period one where all of the players integrate more - with the Under-18s and Under-23s on site eating alongside those in the senior squad.

Woooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooow. That tidbit just rocked my nuts off and nearly made me shit my pants from awe and amazement. Fuck me senseless, this innovative guy clearly knows what he’s doing.

Watts also reported that majority stakeholder Stan Kroenke paid Emery and his staff a visit at the training ground earlier today, which is the only time in the age of Wal-Mart that a family member of the folks who control that vast empire has deliberately shaken hands and had a friendly conversation with a man who primarily speaks Spanish who wasn’t asking about fair wages as a way to live a humane life.

Kudos to Stan for reaching out, don’t go washing that hand, Unai, and congrats to Arsenal in advance for winning the league this season.