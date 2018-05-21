Arsenal announce change: 4 players get new shirt numbers

On a quiet evening with nothing much going on, Arsenal announced that four players will change their number for the upcoming season.

Petr Cech finally takes the #1 shirt, ironically after a season where he showed he should no longer be Arsenal’s first choice goalkeeper. Héctor Bellerín moves from #24 to #2, a traditional number for a right back, Granit Xhaka takes his number at Borussia Monchengladbach, #34, which also Francis Coquelin’s old number. Finally, Mohamed Elneny moves from #35 to #4, inheriting the shirt number of Per Mertesacker, Cesc Fabregas and Patrick Vieira. Except Elneny to be named the new captain under Mikel Arteta Max Allegri Unai Emery.

Shirt number changes can be meaningless, but on generally doesn’t change number before leaving the club, so expect Héctor Bellerin to remain, unless he really doesn’t want to play for the new manager.

Indeed, the nicest thing is positional relevance to those of us who are obsessive about such details, like wanting a 1-11 starting XI.