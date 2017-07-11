On Contracts, Scrubs, Positional Needs, & Beyond Wenger

Do not sell Alexis Sanchez. Do not sell Mesut Ozil. I am not going out on a limb with these proclamations as this is a subject that every Gooner unilaterally agrees with. Let’s consider this scenario with the perspective of the ideal situation versus a speculative reality. Ideally we can resign both Alexis & Mesut to reasonable, market value contracts. Stability within the squad ensues and we go out and win trophies. The reality is, we are likely to resign Mesut to a long term deal and probably let Alexis walk for free next summer. That is not a bad situation to be in. First, each player is currently at the apex of their ability and within the next 2-3 season are likely to start showing signs of decline. A long term financial commitment to players who are going to be 29 next season is not a long term ideal. Each player is ready to win right now, if we sell, we sell our ability to contend next season. Keeping them is critical to our success this upcoming season.

What if they do not want to resign? Force them to play out the last year of their contract. No matter what. They can issue a Robin Van Persie statement, but keep them anyway. On a contract year, at ages 29, they have no choice, but to perform at peak levels, lest Alexis wants less than the £420,000 per year City are reportedly willing to offer. Alexis is a work horse who is professional enough to perform regardless of his feelings. Should he try to make things untenable, Arsenal need to show strength and quell any noise.

Mesut Ozil on the other hand does not have many suitors and therefore, his contract situation is very much in our hands. His lack of options domestically and abroad is limited because of his age & his defensive liability (& low work rate), and cost. His qualities however, are well known and he is the kind of luxury player that can thread the needle at the most opportune times—just ask Cristiano Ronaldo. However, for him to shine he needs talent around him and a structure that allows him the freedom to be magnificent. Provide that structure and talent with a pay bump and Ozil is an Arsenal man for the next half decade. Since he does not rely on athletic ability, he can retain his qualities far longer than most creative players. Mix in the signing of Alexandre Lacazette who can get on the end of his through balls and the immediate future starts to look promising.

Resign Ozil & Sanchez to reasonable market level contracts, otherwise let them walk on free transfers as 29 year olds.

Resign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to a long term deal. Promise him more midfield opportunities with this season being an acclimation and trial period. Without Santi Cazorla this upcoming season, there is a void in the midfield. While, I do not necessarily believe that the Ox is ready to fill that void, there is opportunity for him to showcase his abilities. With the Europa League having so many group stage games, this is a perfect opportunity for the Ox to start in a midfield with Francis Coquelin or Mohamed Elneny. Promise the Ox 30-40% of his minutes in the center of the park with the other 60-70% out wide or as needed. We have invested a lot in developing him to this point and it would be a real shame to let him leave as he approaches his prime. Resign him long term.

Retool Squad: Sell Scrubs

There are certainly players that obviously need to be sold and other players that may not be so obvious. I’ll start with the obvious candidates since they require less explanation. Sell Carl Jenkinson. He is an Arsenal lad through and through, but realistically he might not be a top flight caliber right-back—he’s a lower mid table prospect at best.

Sell Mathieu Debuchy. Injury prone since he arrived—anyone surprised given our awful track record with injuries? He is on the wrong side of 30 years old and pace was never something he was renowned for. Sell immediately—hell give him away, but he needs to be off the books.

Those were the obvious candidates to go. For the less obvious candidates now. Sell Jack Wilshere. There have been rumbling of his impending departure, but nothing has come to fruition yet. He too, has a history of injuries that have delayed if not outright hindered his potential. At 25 years old going on 26 in January and recovering from an injury, he is not likely to ever reach the heights we all hoped he would. He suffered another hairline fracture in April, similar to the one he endured during the 2015/16 season that kept him out 8 months. His career has stagnated and he saw the writing on the door last season with the acquisition of Granit Xhaka. He is a dribbling midfielder who is ultra aggressive, yet tactically undisciplined. He does not score goals and his passing range is average. He brings dribbling and tenacity going forward, but that can be replaced in midfield. He is also extremely one-footed and if the loss of Santi Cazorla has taught us anything, it’s that ambidexterity is extremely valuable. Jack has been an Arsenal lad for a long time, but at this point he is not going to be the difference between winning a title or not. Sell this scrub and hopefully we can swindle a mid table club to fork over £20-£25 million on the hopes he fulfills his potential. The longer we wait, the lower his value plummets—keep this in mind for the rest of the scrubs mentioned.

With the acquisition of Sead Kolasinac, we now have 3 senior left-backs, so the question becomes, who goes? This is a tough one for me personally because I like both Gibbs & Monreal. There have been numerous reports that the decision to sell Gibbs and keep Monreal is pretty much done and dusted, as the English say, and the transfer fee is the only thing holding up a possible move. I personally don’t believe that to be the wisest move. To begin, Gibbs is younger than Monreal, is English, and has pace. While Monreal is a far superior technical left-back, his age and lack of pace are glaring holes to have in the English game. Lest we forget, Monreal was having a terrible season until Wenger switched to the 3-4-3 that allowed Monreal to slot in as a left center half and on occasionally as a left wingback. I truly believe Gibbs can fill the leftwing back role with composure and stability should he be given the option—we would not need him as a center half given how many we currently have. I would say the better decision is keeping Gibbs and parting ways with the classy Nacho Monreal while he still has value. The reality is that Gibbs will probably be offloaded this summer and Monreal will likely compete with Kolasinac as the preferred left-back.

Sell Theo Walcott. He scores goals, he has pace, the list ends. While those are sought after skills, his abilities rely specifically on his pace. He is entering the final two years of his deal and will be clamoring for another lucrative deal, like his undeserving previous one. He just turned 28 and will be 30 at the end of his current deal. Factor in the likelihood of him wanting to tack on at least an additional three years with another pay bump, will there be any value in his contract by the time he is 31? His career will likely drop off once his pace does, like Wayne Rooney’s career veered off or Michael Owen's. He will not get better and as his athleticism diminishes so will his value. He is currently a winger with mediocre crossing technique, a sub par distributor, the touch of a stone gargoyle, and little goal-scoring threat outside of the box. He has the most value right now given his 19 goal haul last season in all competitions. He is coming off of a good season and we can profit from that while utilizing those funds to upgrade our roster out wide.

Despite falling out of favor with Wenger after the infamous post game cigarette in the shower, Wojciech Szczesny should be the Arsenal goalkeeper of the future. Unfortunately, his links to Juventus seem as though he has agreed to terms and awaiting the clubs to agree to a price. This would certainly be shortsighted of Arsenal, given Petr Cech’s age, and how much Szczesny has matured professionally in the last two years. Sell David Ospina, who looks set for a move to Fenerbahce, and keep Wojciech to compete in the Europa League and cup games until Cech retires or his skills diminish below standard.

Sell Mohamed Elneny. I like him, he’s solid and does his job effectively, but he is limited. As an all around midfielder with neat close range passing, Elneny is the most balanced midfielder we have, but he does not provide enough fire power going forward nor enough tactical acumen in defense to be considered superior to Francis Coquelin. He is passing range beyond the simple short passes, is limited and although he packs some pop in his shooting, he is not the caliber of midfielder that a dominant side can count on for long stretches. At best Elneny is another stopgap player. Someone you call upon in an injury crisis or in cup games against lower league sides—which is really when you want the academy players getting a look instead.

On Positional Needs

Arsenal have made good progress early in the window thus far, addressing key areas. However, there are still other areas that need reinforcements, especially if any of the aforementioned scrubs are to leave. In particular, Arsenal need a playmaking winger, an athletic box to box midfielder, and a backup right back.

The most crucial signing of those 3 positions is a tie between the box to box midfielder and the playmaker winger. The playmaking winger is a crucial aspect of the Arsenal identity that has been lost. In years past we had guys like Nasri, Tomas Rosicky, & Robert Pires who provided creativity in the final third coming off the wings. We have not had a wide playmaker in a long time, which is what made Alex Iwobi such a revelation last season as he fits the mold. Iwobi was brilliant in his link up play with Ozil and Sanchez in particular, as he often drifted inside from the flank to free up space for Ozil and Monreal to exploit. Iwobi is a technically gifted winger who can keep possession in the final third and provides quick link-up play with Ozil and an outlet for the midfield. While Iwobi has a bright future ahead of him, he is not ready to be the difference maker just yet. With the right acquisition, Arsenal can compete for the title this season and provide a talented role model for Iwobi to learn from. The question is, who would make sense for Arsenal assuming Sanchez is on the left and Lacazette plays down the middle?

An athletic box to box midfielder would make a significant impact in the middle of the park. Able to play both sides of the ball effectively would free up someone like Aaron Ramsey to charge forward while providing the defensive capability to shield those runs. Our midfield has needed athleticism for a long time now as the guys we currently have all have the same weakness—they get dribbled by far too easily. Arsenal can hide this problem if they stick to a back three and sign a legitimate playmaking winger and hope our offensive overpowers our opponents. The combination of signing both a playmaker out wide and an athletic box to box midfielder would be enough to propel us into title contention next season.

The less pressing, but still important final signing of the summer should be a back up right-back. Our current back ups should be slated to leave this summer and Hector Bellerin may potentially leave to Barcelona in the next few season (fingers crossed that he doesn’t). Arsenal need a young right back with potential to groom as Bellerin’s possible successor, should Hector choose to leave in a year or two.

On The Future

I have no doubts that Wenger is going all in during the next two seasons and should he win a title next season, he should undoubtedly retire. As the panic of his indecision the past season unveiled, Arsenal are not in position to ease into a transition out of the Wenger era. Wenger has too much control over too many aspects of the club and should he retire without clear successors in the various positions he occupies, Arsenal will likely struggle immediately. The time to start planning his succession is right now, not when his departure is imminent—fail to plan, plan to fail.

Wenger has long complained about our scouting department and thankfully, there has already been singing this summer to address this area. This department should be heavily invested in as it the difference between landing Mbappe for £15 million pre-hype. Having a talented head scout is also the best way to pave the road to having a director of football (or a General Manager). Given that Wenger is vehemently against relinquishing any control over personnel decisions, a quality head scout with a keen eye for talent would be a logical choice to take up the mantle as director of football in the post Wenger era.