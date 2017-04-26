Arsenal vs. Leicester City: Community ratings

There’ve been a lot of back end changes at SBN recently, and a lot of them have been focused on usability across platforms, regardless of how you consume SBN content. One of the side effects of that is that SBN’s platform is now very picky about what we can and cannot embed into stories, and ranker dot com, which is what we used to use to build the player ratings form, isn’t really supported any more.

Sadly, there’s no perfect solution for “what should we use?”. What we’ve settled on, though, is a Google form. It’s not particularly pretty, but it gets the job done - we’ll embed it as usual, but for those who have problems seeing the embed (Google form embeds don’t really play nice on mobile, for a lot of reasons), we’ll also include a direct link to the form in the ratings post, so you should still be able to rate to your heart’s content.

With all that said, here’s this week’s ratings form, and here’s a link to it directly if you can’t see it in this post. You don’t have to rate every player if you don’t want to - I generally build these once the lineups are released, which is why they include the entire sub bench.

Let us know what you think of this format in the comments, and let us know if there’s any way we can make it better.